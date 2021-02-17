Curtiss also has pitched for the Angels and Twins, and he has a 3,83 career ERA. He further strengthens the bullpen for the Marlins, who earlier added left-hander Ross Detwiler and right-handers Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber.
Edwards was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2019. He hit .281 with nine homers in 73 games in the low minors that year.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.