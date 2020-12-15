Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.
Holland has 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 10 seasons.
He can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses, including $1 million for games pitched: $100,000 for 20 and each additional four through 56. Holland also can earn $500,000 for games finished: $100,000 for 32 and every additional four through 48.
