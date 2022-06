Placeholder while article actions load

Webb, 28, is returning to the Braves, where he pitched from 2019-21. Webb was expected to be available in the bullpen for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Webb was 9-4 with a 2.47 ERA and three saves in 78 games in his three seasons with the Braves. He was claimed off waivers by Arizona after he was designated for assignment on April 12 but did not appear in a game with the Diamondbacks.