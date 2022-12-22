Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday.
A 33-year-old right-hander, Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets last season. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven big league seasons with New York.
San Diego finished second in the NL West at 89-73 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.
