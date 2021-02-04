Vincent became the 25th non-roster invitee for Rangers spring training that is scheduled to start this month in Surprise, Arizona.
Vincent was in San Francisco’s camp last spring training, then signed with Miami prior to the summer camp ahead of the abbreviated season.
In 405 big league games over the past nine seasons with five teams, Vincent is 22-23 with a 3.38 ERA. He has pitched for San Diego (2012-15), Seattle (2016-18), Philadelphia (2019), the Giants (2019) and Marlins.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.