Angels: CF Trout is out of his walking boot as he recovers from a strained right calf that he hurt May 18 and was expected to sideline him 6 to 8 weeks. “I think it’s mental adhesion in the fact that it’s off that he probably is going to feel a little bit better about himself being more able to move around freely and that’s kind of the first step,” Maddon said. “Believe me, he’s motivated to get back.” ... RHP Chris Rodriguez threw “really well” in his rehab outing Monday with Triple-A Salt Lake and Maddon said he might be healthy from an inflamed pitching shoulder during the team’s upcoming homestand that begins Thursday against Seattle. “We’re looking to get him back relatively quick. He’s on the verge of getting back up here,” Maddon said.