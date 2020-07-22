Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245-million contract after leading Washington to a World Series title, has not played since an intrasquad game last Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said after Tuesday’s 6-4 exhibition loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that Rendon would not play in the team’s exhibition finale against San Diego on Wednesday.
Maddon added that he didn’t know if placing Rendon on the injured list was a possibility.
“He’s still day to day, still a little sore. We’re gonna have to make a decision very soon,” he said. “I just know that he’s not well yet.”
Teheran, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal, played catch before Tuesday’s game and is to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Patrick Sandoval will pitch in the exhibition game and still has an outside chance of making the rotation.
