Many in the season-high crowd of 12,811 at Sahlen Field favored the Red Sox. This is the last of eight series the Blue Jays will play in Buffalo after the team received approval from the Canadian government to return to Toronto at the end of the month. They are 12-10 in the home of their Triple-A affiliate after going 10-11 at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida. Their 43 home games are the lowest in the majors.