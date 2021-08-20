Angels OF Mike Trout, who has been sidelined since May 18 with a strained right calf, worked out at Progressive Field before the game. The three-time AL MVP will go on a rehabilitation assignment prior to being activated, but Maddon might limit his time in center field when he returns. “I’ll talk to Mikey again when he’s ready to roll,” Maddon said. “We’ll discuss different options when he gets some rehab games in.”