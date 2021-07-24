Giants: Brandon Crawford did some baseball activities before the game as he works his way back from a left oblique strain. The veteran shortstop is expected to be out 10-14 days. … 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) ran on a treadmill and will ramp up to running the bases Saturday. … OF Jaylin Davis (left hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. … RHP Aaron Sanchez (bicep tighatness) threw 91 pitches in a rehab start and was headed back to San Francisco on Friday.