Kershaw leaves with back pain as Dodgers beat Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977. The majors-leading Dodgers have won eight straight games against the Giants, matching the longest streak in Los Angeles history.

Chris Martin (2-0) got the win, and Craig Kimbrel earned his 20th save.

J.D. Davis hit his first home run with the Giants. Jakob Junis (4-3) allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels tied a major league record with seven solo homers, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Athletics.

The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS.

Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown hit a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Paul Blackburn (7-6) picked up his first win since June 16 despite surrendering four home runs.

Angels starter Janson Junk (1-1) was tagged for six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 3

SAN DIEGO — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for Colorado, which beat Juan Soto and San Diego to avoid a five-game sweep.

The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to Wednesday night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego.

Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run Thursday. The 23-year-old superstar got a break on a triple off Kyle Freeland (7-7) leading off the sixth when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Yonathan Daza let his fly ball fall in between them while Soto chugged around the bases.

Freeland won his third straight start, holding San Diego to two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Musgrove (8-5) struggled in his first start since signing a $100 million, five-year contract on Monday and lost his fifth straight decision.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 4, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Pirates complete a three-game sweep.

Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2). Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke’Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.

Reynolds, rookie Tucupita Maracano, Jason Delay and Ben Gamel had two hits each for Pittsburgh. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-3) got the win.

The Brewers have lost four straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego over the weekend.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-1 in the seventh but pulled even behind RBI singles by Maracano and Gamel.

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 3, GAME 1

ST. LOUIS — Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, lifting the Cardinals to the win in the opener of a split doubleheader.

St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar’s flyball to center.

Nootbaar singled in Arenado in the ninth against Erich Uelmen (0-1).

Ryan Helsley (6-1) got three outs for the win, helping the Cardinals pull within a half-game of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Willson Contreras homered for Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight game.

