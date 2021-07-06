Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco (bilateral right adductor strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list and INF/OF Philip Evans was put on the 7-day concussion IL. Polanco has not started since June 29. Evans was injured Monday when his head struck Braves 3B Austin Riley’s leg while sliding into third base. The Pirates recalled INF/OF Cole Tucker from Triple-A Indianapolis and Castro from Altoona.