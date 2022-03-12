The 31-year-old Lyles is entering his 12th big league season. He spent three years with the Houston Astros to begin his career, then pitched for Colorado, San Diego, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh before spending the past two seasons with the Rangers.
Lyles set career highs in starts (30) and innings (180) last season.
The deal is worth $5.5 million in 2022, plus a $500,000 signing bonus. It includes an $11 million team option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout.
