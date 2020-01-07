Bailey would get $333,333 each for 150 and 165 innings, and $333,334 for 185.

Both have identical awards bonuses: $100,000 for winning the Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He also would get $25,000 for making the All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for World Series MVP.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Bailey was 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA last year for Kansas City and Oakland, which acquired him in July. He is 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA in 13 big league seasons. He is coming off a $105 million, six-year contract he signed with Cincinnati.

Hill, a left-hander who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain.

He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is likely to miss the first half of next season. Hill is 65-42 in 15 big league seasons.

