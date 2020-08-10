BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Monday.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last season and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego pitchers struck out 9.1 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Corey Seager: (lower back).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
