BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last year.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .246 as a team.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Kevin Kiermaier: (foot).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).
