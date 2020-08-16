BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.25.
The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The teams meet for the ninth time this year. San Diego leads the season series 5-4.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (calves), Wil Myers: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.