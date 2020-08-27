The Mariners are 5-11 in road games. Seattle is slugging .378 as a unit. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a slugging percentage of .568.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 12 home runs and is slugging .650.
Lewis leads the Mariners with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
