Mets: LHP Stephen Tarpley was optioned to the alternate site and INF José Peraza was recalled. ... The club has arranged for players, coaches and other Tier 1 personnel to receive their second coronavirus vaccine after Wednesday’s game, taking advantage of a day off Thursday to deal with any side effects. The team will remain short of the 85% vaccination rate required by Major League Baseball to begin easing certain safety protocols. ... The Mets and Yankees may increase capacity from 20% to 33% starting May 19, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.