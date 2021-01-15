Moronta is 8-9 over three seasons with San Francisco, going 3-7 with a 2.86 ERA over 56 2/3 innings and 56 appearances in 2019 after going 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 69 outings the year before.
Moronta earned $217,963 in prorated pay of his $588,500 salary during the shortened 60-game season.
Versatile infielder Donovan Solano was San Francisco’s remaining arbitration-eligible player. He asked for $3.9 million and the team offered $3.25 million.
“We’re certainly hoping we can get those deals wrapped up this week,” Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said last Saturday.
