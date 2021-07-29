In McNeil’s place the Mets started Brandon Drury, who entered Thursday with hits in each of his last six at-bats. He extended the streak to eight with singles in the second and fourth innings. With a chance to tie the franchise record for consecutive at-bats with a hit — set by Jose Vizcaino in 1996 and tied by John Olerud in 1998 — Drury grounded into a double play in the sixth.