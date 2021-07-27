Eickhoff’s rough start came hours after he joined the Mets for the third time this season. Eickhoff was selected from Triple-A Syracuse on June 20 and posted a 4.50 ERA in two starts before being designated for assignment June 29. He remained with the organization and was called up again from Syracuse on July 11. After two appearances, he was again designated for assignment July 20 and opted for free agency before returning to the Mets.