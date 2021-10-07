“I think all the 106 games are out the window now. It didn’t help us win the division, so it’s really irrelevant,” Betts said after the Dodgers earned a 3-1 wild card win over the Cardinals to set up this instant NLDS classic. “We’re in the spot we are now. We’ve got to play the hand we’re dealt. ... Obviously, use what you learned in 106 wins. You just try and apply it to now. Other than that, those 106 are irrelevant.”