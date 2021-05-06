Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (right thumb abrasion) expects to miss just one start after being placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. He said the cut has closed, and he plans to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. ... The Cubs held CF Ian Happ (bruised ribs) out of the lineup for the third consecutive game. He was taken from the field in a cart following a collision with 2B Nico Hoerner during Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati.