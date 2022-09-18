Rizzo returns to Yankees for first time since Aug 31

Rizzo had been on the injured list because of headaches that occurred following an epidural injection to his lower back. He played first base Sunday and hit second behind Aaron Judge.

MILWAUKEE — Anthony Rizzo returned to the New York Yankees lineup for Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee, his first game since Aug. 31.

“He adds that formidable left-handed bat,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s a leader on the field and he’s kind of an anchor for us over there at first base. We’re getting one of our cornerstones back.”