BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers had an ERA of 3.65 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.17.
The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 6-3.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).
