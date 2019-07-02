Milwaukee Brewers (46-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Reds are 15-21 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.78. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.56 ERA.

The Brewers are 23-13 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 144 home runs this season, third in the league. Christian Yelich leads them with 30, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 34 extra base hits and is batting .255. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-39 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 30 home runs home runs and is slugging .711. Orlando Arcia is 6-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.