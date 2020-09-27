BOTTOM LINE: Renato Nunez and the Orioles will take on the Blue Jays Sunday.
The Blue Jays are 22-17 against AL East teams. Toronto has hit 86 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.
The Orioles are 13-26 against opponents from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .373.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .289.
Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 62 hits and is batting .288.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (right elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
