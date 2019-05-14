Chicago Cubs (24-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (2-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road to begin a three game series against Cincinnati.

The Reds are 3-11 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Cubs are 9-8 in road games. Chicago has slugged .449, good for third in the majors. Javier Baez leads the club with a .627 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 12 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Derek Dietrich is 7-for-23 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Baez leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is batting .323. Kris Bryant is 12-for-34 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (nerve inflammation), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back tightness), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

