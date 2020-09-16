BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will square off on Wednesday.
The Yankees are 18-13 against AL East opponents. New York has hit 75 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 18, averaging one every 9.1 at-bats.
The Blue Jays are 17-14 against the rest of their division. Toronto has slugged .438, good for fourth in the American League. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 18 home runs and has 42 RBIs.
Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .476.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
