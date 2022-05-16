The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Robert powers White Sox past Royals in 10 after Cueto's gem

Today at 11:52 p.m. EDT
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox won 5-3 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after Johnny Cueto’s impressive Chicago debut, and the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series.

Yasmani Grandal also had a two-run shot for the White Sox, who squandered a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

Robert connected off Scott Barlow (2-1) with two outs, scoring the automatic runner as well.

The 36-year-old Cueto pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start this season after getting promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out seven. Only one runner reached second base against him.

Cueto, a two-time All-Star, made his first appearance on the Kauffman Stadium mound since throwing a two-hitter for Kansas City against the New York Mets in Game 2 of the 2015 World Series. He was acquired from Cincinnati just before the trade deadline that year and played a key role in the Royals winning the World Series.

Ryan Burr (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth and Liam Hendriks earned his 10th save in 13 tries.

Barlow got five outs without giving up a hit until Robert went deep.

