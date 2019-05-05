Washington Nationals (14-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will host Washington in a matchup of division foes.

The Phillies are 14-9 against NL East teams. Philadelphia is slugging .429 as a unit. Sean Rodriguez leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage.

The Nationals are 7-7 on the road. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.04. Patrick Corbin leads the team with a 3.71 earned run average. The Nationals won the last meeting 10-8. Tony Sipp recorded his first victory and Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Adam Morgan took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 33 hits and is batting .287. Jean Segura is 15-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with 13 RBIs and is batting .267. Juan Soto is 9-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (wrist), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back spasms), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Adams: day-to-day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.