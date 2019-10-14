Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Robles would run and work out before the team decided whether he’d play. Roberts didn’t hesitate to say that Robles would “get a chance to play” over Taylor when he’s 100%.

Robles hit .255 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs and had 28 stolen bases during his first full season in the majors. He last played in Game 2 of the NLDS against Los Angeles.

