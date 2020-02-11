Teams had won the first three decisions this year, beating Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene.

Nine players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez asked an arbitration panel for a raise to $4 million on Tuesday and Los Angeles argued he should be paid $3.5 million.

AD

A right-hander who turns 32 next month, Báez was 7-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season, striking out 69 in 69 2/3 innings while walking 23. He had a $2.1 million salary.

A decision by arbitrators Robert Herman, Jeanne Charles and Margaret Brogan is expected Wednesday. Báez is eligible for free agency after this season

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports