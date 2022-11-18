Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers

Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewer and had served as the team’s union representative.

The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings.

Suter was the Brewers’ 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. It was the third time the Brewers had nominated him for the award.