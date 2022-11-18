Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suter owns a 36-19 record and 3.51 ERA in 196 career appearances, including 39 starts. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394 2/3 innings.
Suter was the Brewers’ 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. It was the third time the Brewers had nominated him for the award.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports