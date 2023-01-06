Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday.
In October, Mears appeared in two games for the Pirates and gave up no runs over two innings.
Mears was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Dec. 18 and claimed by the Rangers five days later. He was designated for assignment by Texas on Dec. 27.
The 26-year-old Mears has appeared in 36 career games with the Pirates, posting a 4.75 ERA.
