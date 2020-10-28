Colorado brought Murphy in to play first base, but he was replaced this season by Josh Fuentes, who’s the cousin of Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado and batted .306.
Murphy is a three-time All Star and a .296 career hitter with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and the Rockies.
