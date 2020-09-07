The Padres are 14-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has slugged .484, the best mark in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .665 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
The Rockies are 13-12 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s lineup has 48 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with nine homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .665.
Story leads the Rockies with 19 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.