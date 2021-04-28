The Giants tied the game on Jason Vosler’s two-out RBI double in the fourth but missed a chance for more due to a baserunning blunder by Mauricio Dubon on the same play. At first base after singling and with the pitcher on deck, Dubon easily advanced to third on the double but kept running and collided with third base coach Ron Wotus, who was in foul territory and had been waving wildly for Dubon to stop. Dubon kept going and was easily tagged out at home.