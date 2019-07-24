Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the Washington Nationals in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray has been pulled from a game after four innings with a left calf injury.

The right-hander started the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Washington Nationals. He walked five and allowed a run before leaving to be evaluated.

Gray allowed a bases-loaded walk to Gerardo Parra in the fourth. He also allowed two hits and struck out four in his shortest start of the season. He threw 76 pitches.

Gray is 9-7 with a 4.05 ERA in 22 games (21 starts).

