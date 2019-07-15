Rodriguez, Giants to take on Rodriguez, Giants to take on San Francisco Giants (43-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-46, third in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (3-5, 5.27 ERA) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader Monday.

The Rockies are 20-21 against NL West teams. Colorado has hit 120 home runs as a team this season. Arenado leads the club with 21, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

The Giants are 23-24 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .231 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .256.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 70 RBIs and is batting .309. Murphy is 12-for-32 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Pillar leads the Giants with 84 hits and has 49 RBIs. Longoria is 13-for-34 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Slater: day-to-day (illness), Alex Dickerson: day-to-day (back tightness), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (left foot discomfort).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

