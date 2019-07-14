Cincinnati Reds (41-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-45, third in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-9, 4.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (7-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jon Gray. Gray threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Rockies are 25-19 in home games. Colorado has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 20, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 17-26 in road games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.80, Tyler Mahle leads the staff with a mark of 4.57. The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Jairo Diaz notched his second victory and Daniel Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. David Hernandez took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 48 extra base hits and is batting .326. Arenado is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .248. Yasiel Puig is 13-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .273 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Scooter Gennett: day-to-day (illness), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.