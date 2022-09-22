Rockies' IF Rodgers to injured list, Tovar called up

The move with Rodgers was retroactive to Monday. He left Sunday’s game at the Chicago Cubs early due to tightness in the hamstring.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a left hamstring strain, and the team called up infielder Ezequiel Tovar from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Tovar is one of the Rockies’ top prospects. He batted .318 through 66 games with Double-A Hartford before a groin injury sidelined him for more than two months. He was reinstated from the injured list last week and placed with Albuquerque where he was 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBIs in five games before being called up.