The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 63 total home runs last year.
The Diamondbacks finished 14-26 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (whiplash), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Josh Fuentes: (wrist).
Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).
