Steve Foster remains the pitching coach on manager Bud Black’s staff.
The 51-year-old Scott has been a part of the Rockies organization since 2009. He’s spent the last three seasons as one of the team’s pitching coordinators. He also has served as a pitching coach for different Rockies affiliations, including 2015-16 with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Colorado said Steve Merriman will take over Scott’s role. Merriman was the pitching coach with Double-A Hartford last season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.