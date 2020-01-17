He began last season 1-1 with an 8.71 ERA in eight relief appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was promoted from Class A ball, then went on the injured list in late April. Lawrence was assigned to Double-A Hartford when he returned in early June and went 0-4 with a 8.78 ERA in 30 relief appearances.
He was the first player suspended this year under the big league drug program.
