Rockies place Kris Bryant on IL with plantar fasciitis

SAN DIEGO — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

It’s the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.