Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL with sore back

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Friday because of back pain.
An MRI Friday showed no structural issues.
Manager Buddy Black said Bryant has been experiencing back soreness since a week ago in Detroit and believes it has affected his early performance.
“He would never tell you that, but I do think it has limited him,” Black said.
The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant. He was expected to arrive sometime during Friday’s game against Cincinnati.
Sam Hilliard was to start in left field Friday night.