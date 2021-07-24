Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts, who has not started in any of the past six games, had additional “imaging” done on his injured right hip, with nothing out of the ordinary revealed. Betts is expected to miss the weekend series with a goal of returning Monday for the start of a series at San Francisco. … INF Max Muncy went on paternity leave and returned home to Phoenix for the birth of his first child. He will miss the series against the Rockies. … SS Corey Seager, out since May 15 with a broken right hand, went through pregame agility drills but there was no update on his status.