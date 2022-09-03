Rockies-Reds game rained out, doubleheader Sunday

CINCINNATI — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Saturday night was postponed after a wait of 3 hours, 45 minutes.

The game never got started and will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday.

A concert by country music star Cole Swindell, originally planned for the field after the game, went on during the delay from an area under cover between the ballpark and the adjacent indoor arena. The concert was shown on the ballpark video boards.