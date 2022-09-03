Rockies-Reds game rained out, doubleheader Sunday

CINCINNATI — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Saturday night was postponed after a wait of 3 hours, 45 minutes.
Both scheduled starting pitchers, Colorado’s Germán Márquez (7-10, 4.97 ERA) and Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo (3-5, 4.30), began warming up in anticipation of a 9:50 p.m. start before the rain increased and the field was re-covered.
Márquez and Lodolo are scheduled to start Sunday’s opener. Rockies righty José Ureña (3-5, 5.80) and Reds righty Chase Anderson (0-2, 27.00) are due to start the nightcap.
Colorado went into Saturday last in the NL West. The Rockies have lost seven of their last nine games.
Reds second baseman Jonathan India, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, is on a career-high 15-game hitting streak (21 of 59, .356), the longest active string in the major leagues.
